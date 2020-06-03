Offaly has gone a full week without a new Covid-19 case

Offaly has now gone seven days without a new case of Covid-19.

The news comes after just ten new cases were confirmed in the entire country on Tuesday, June 3. It had been feared a further outbreak would occur in Offaly after almost 100 cases were confirmed at a meat factory in Edenderry last month.

Just four counties have now gone longer than Offaly without registering a new confirmed case. They are Sligo (17), Kerry (14), Wexford (13) and Donegal (12).

Offaly has had a total of 478 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 90% of which have now recovered.

Nationally on Tuesday, eight further deaths were notified to authorities, bringing the total to 1,658 since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of midnight, Monday, June 1, the HPSC has been notified of 10 confirmed cases of Covid-19. That is the lowest number of confirmed cases in Ireland since March 11. There have now been a total of 25,066 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. Over 90% of people have recovered.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 31 May (25,056 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,292 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,986 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,090 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,517 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,419 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Over the past week, there have been approximately 500 new cases of COVID-19 notified, 54% of which are aged between 24-55 years old. Incidences of these cases are spread across 21 counties in Ireland. While we are doing well, the potential for spread remains present across all regions of the country.

“NPHET will meet on Thursday, June 4 and submit further recommendations to Government for consideration.”

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said: “As of midnight Monday, June 1, 348,416 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 22,621 tests were carried out and of these 389 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 1.7%.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “47% of people are taking longer than four days from onset of symptoms to being swabbed. We are strongly encouraging all members of the public to know the symptoms of COVID-19 and seek medical attention as soon as symptoms appear.”