Anger at wanton vandalism of public amenity in Offaly

An Offaly community was left shocked and angered after wanton damage was caused to a public amenity in Offaly.

Extensive damage was done to The Bog Walk in Kilmurry on Friday, May 29. The fairy and teddy bear house attractions along the walkway were badly smashed. An appeal for information has been issued.

Anyone with information that might help pinpoint the time of the vandalism who was on the Bog Walk on Friday is asked to contact Mary on 083 3160492 or Damien on 087 194 3704.

Gardai in Tullamore are investigating the incident.