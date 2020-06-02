Offaly gardai seize car as number of motorists caught speeding

Offaly Roads Policing Unit has seized one car after detecting a number of motorists speeding in the county in recent days.

On Sunday evening gardai stopped the driver of the car who pictured above who was driving 87 kph in a 50kph. It turned out the driver had no insurance and no road tax and the car was seized.

On Bank Holiday Monday, Offaly Roads Policing Unit were performing speed checks in the morning on the Ballycumber Road in Clara.

The speed checks were carried out in the vicinity of fatal accident earlier this year.

Two drivers were detected driving at excessive speeds. One was travelling at 80kph in a 50kph zone while the other was travelling at 90kph in a 60kph zone. Fines and points are to follow for both motorists.