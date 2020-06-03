Plan to reboot economy envisages north/ south motorway through Midlands

A MAJOR new campaign, ‘Reboot & Reimagine’, that provides a framework for a sustainable future for Offaly and the wider Midlands in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic has been launched by Ibec, the group that represents Irish business.

The plan outlines a comprehensive range of policy actions for a reboot and reimagining of the country. These include critical road infrastructure projects such as a North-South artery route through the Midlands connecting main national primary routes.

Among the key recommendations by Ibec are a €15 billion reboot plan within the first 100 days of a new Government and an increase of €25 billion in the lifetime of the National Development Plan (NDP), through a combination of Exchequer, private and other finance.

Ibec Senior Regional Policy Executive Helen Leahy said: “Regions will be disproportionately impacted by the crisis. A greater reliance on tourism coupled with decades of underinvestment, particularly in the areas of transport, digital, housing and in our higher education system will leave regions more severely impacted. It is vital that regional access and connectivity is prioritised, given the disproportionate impact of the shocks to the tourism and hospitality sectors on regional economies. Reviewing and upscaling the National Development Plan is essential in order to deliver a major investment stimulus in the recovery phase. Government needs to offset the decline in economic activity with a significant ramping up of capital spending in the region.