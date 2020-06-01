Tullamore hospital almost clear of confirmed Covid-19 cases

Tullamore hospital is almost clear of Covid-19 cases according to the latest figures from the HSE.

According to the Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals there were just three patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in the hospital as of 8pm on Sunday, May 31. Of those patients, one is being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

There are three patients with suspected cases of Coivd-19 being treated in the Critical Care Unit in the hospital.

Portlaoise Hospital has just two suspected cases of Covid-19 while there are five confirmed cases and three suspected cases in the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar.