There has been no increase in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly according to the latest data released this evening.

The figures, which pertain to Friday, show that there have been 478 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the county since the outbreak began.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath is 668 while in Longford the number of cases has also remained the same at 281 for a number of days in a row.

Laois has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 258.

Dublin remains the county with most confirmed cases at 12,031 with Kildare having the second highest of confirmed cases at 1,416.

Letirm has the lowest number of cases at just 83 since the outbreak began. It is the only county yet to reach 100 confirmed cases and had no new confirmed cases day on day.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that two people with Covid-19 have died. There have now been a total 1,652* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, 30 May the HPSC has been notified of 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,990 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.