Plans for new service station with restaurant in Offaly on hold after appeal lodged

Plans for the construction of a major new service station in Offaly will now have to be delayed after an appeal was lodged with An Bord Pleanala.

Martin and Pat Grogan had sought, and were granted, permission from Offaly County Council to construct the new facility in Cloghan.

The plans are for a new single-storey service station with petrol/diesel filling station and canopies and retail with ancillary off-license. The plans also include the construction of a restaurant, picnic area, parking for cars, trucks, heavy goods vehicles and buses and a car wash.

The decision to grant permission came with 19 conditions from Offaly County Council which include a change to pedestrian crossing location, changes to the proposed cladding on the building, the provision of more EV charging points if required and restriction on opening hours to between 6.30am and 10pm.

However that decision has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala who will now have the final say on if the large scale development can go ahead. A final decision is due in mid-September.