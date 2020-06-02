Decision to block development of apartments in protected Offaly building overturned on appeal

A decision by Offaly County Council to block the development of a protected structure in Offaly into apartments has been overturned on appeal by An Bord Pleanala.

An application was lodged with Offaly County Council in May by David and Colette Staunton looking for planning permission to develop the site at 41 JKL Street, Edenderry.

The plan was to convert the existing Manor House into four apartments with minor internal alterations within the existing building. The plans also sought to demolish an existing lean-to roof extension to rear south elevation with the erection of new tiered flat roof balconies and an extension in height to existing flat roof projection.

Permission was also be sought to change the use of an existing two storey outbuilding to two, two-bedroom apartments and to change the use of an existing single storey storage building to a one-bedroom apartment.

Offaly County Council refused permission for the development.

However that decision has been overturned on appeal by an Bord Pleanala.

In it's decision, the Board considered that the proposed development would achieve the reinstatement of a viable use for this unoccupied historic building whilst limiting the loss of historic fabric and ensuring the appropriate upgrade and conservation of the building itself and the associated outbuildings and boundary walls.

It decided not to accept the Inspector's recommendation to refuse permission on the basis of traffic safety and instead concluded that the proposed development 'would be acceptable' in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety and convenience.

It added some conditions including that 10 bicycle parking spaces shall be provided within the site and that all car parking spaces serving the apartment units shall be provided with electric connections.