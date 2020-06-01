Offaly County Council approves Shopfront Enhancement Grant Scheme

Offaly County Council has approved a Shopfront Enhancement Pilot Grant Scheme for 2020.

The maximum Grant permitted is 50% of costs with a maximum grant payment of €2,000.

The Scheme is initially open for applications from all local businesses and retail premises within the towns of Birr, Tullamore and Edenderry, with a view to expanding to other towns and villages in later years, subject to funding.

It will be a condition of the scheme that approved works should be completed by October 31, 2020.

Application forms and terms and conditions of the scheme can be obtained by contacting the Local Enterprise Office, Offaly County Council, Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly by calling 05793 46800 or by emailing info@leo.offalycoco.ie

Full details of the scheme are available by CLICKING HERE

The closing date for receipt of completed applications is Thursday 25th June 2020 at 12.00 noon.