Series of stop go systems to be in place for roadworks in Offaly this week

A number of stop go systems will be in place in roads in Offaly this week as a series of works are being carried out.

Offaly County Council has issued details of works that will take place this week. 

These include.

Highway Markings ‪from Tuesday‬ – laying road markings in
Ballinagar (L2025-1)
Geashill (R420)
Portarlington (R420-1, Near Avondale)
Garryhinch (R423-2/3, two locations either side of Cross roads)
Clonyquin L1015-1, after recent tarmacadam works.

Roadworks along R442-1 Cloncassan ‪on Tuesday, June 2/ ‪Wednesday, June‬ 3

Roadworks in Clonbullogue (R401-5) ‪on Thursday, June 4‬ & ‪Friday, June 5

‪Tower raising ironworks after recent tarmacadam works – in Geashill, then Portarlington and then Clonbullogue towards end of week.‬

Traffic Management measures (e.g. Stop / Go Systems) will be in place to accommodate these works at the various locations listed above.

Offaly County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused by these essential works.