Series of stop go systems to be in place for roadworks in Offaly this week
A number of stop go systems will be in place in roads in Offaly this week as a series of works are being carried out.
Offaly County Council has issued details of works that will take place this week.
These include.
Highway Markings from Tuesday – laying road markings in
Ballinagar (L2025-1)
Geashill (R420)
Portarlington (R420-1, Near Avondale)
Garryhinch (R423-2/3, two locations either side of Cross roads)
Clonyquin L1015-1, after recent tarmacadam works.
Roadworks along R442-1 Cloncassan on Tuesday, June 2/ Wednesday, June 3
Roadworks in Clonbullogue (R401-5) on Thursday, June 4 & Friday, June 5
Tower raising ironworks after recent tarmacadam works – in Geashill, then Portarlington and then Clonbullogue towards end of week.
Traffic Management measures (e.g. Stop / Go Systems) will be in place to accommodate these works at the various locations listed above.
Offaly County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused by these essential works.
