Gardai urge vigilance on bogs after theft of turf in Offaly

Gardai are urging vigilance on bogs after a theft of turf in Offaly.

There were recent thefts of turf from Cloghan Castle bog, Lusmagh in the Birr area which Gardai investigated.

Gardaí say they have progressed this matter and remain vigilant towards incidents of this type. Offaly Gardai thanked the public for their assistance.

Gardai are asking people to report any suspicious activity and Gardai are conducting patrols to combat this theft of type.