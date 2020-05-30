Lotto Bank Holiday bonanza with guaranteed €1 million Lotto Plus giveaway this Saturday

For the June bank holiday weekend, the National Lottery have announced that this Saturday’s Lotto draw is extra special for Lotto players across the country.

On top of the truly life-changing €4 million Lotto jackpot up for grabs, there is an additional €1 million guaranteed to be won with the Lotto Plus Raffle draw.

Normally, Lotto Plus raffle winners get €500, but this Saturday, each winner will receive between €8,000 and €12,500 extra, depending on the number of winners. What a way to celebrate the June bank holiday weekend!

With five Lotto jackpot winners so far in 2020, the current jackpot which has been rolling since Wednesday, May 13 is heading for a life-changing €4 million.

Ahead of Saturday’s special Lotto draw, the National Lottery have confirmed that over 3.5 million prizes have been won by players totalling over €55 million so far in 2020.

In that period there have been:

12 top prize winners – five Lotto jackpot winners, five Lotto Plus 1 top prize winners of €1 million each and two Lotto Plus 2 top prize winners of €250,000.

10 new millionaires created.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s special Lotto draw, a National Lottery spokesperson said, “To celebrate the upcoming bank holiday weekend, we have added an additional €1 million to the Lotto Plus Raffle prize fund, which will be shared evenly by all Lotto Plus Raffle winners. Each winner can expect to receive an extra €8k - €12.5k, depending on the number of winners. While the entire country braces for a scorching bank holiday weekend, we are reminding all of our players to continue to follow public health guidance and to stay at home whenever possible. If you can’t get to your local store, you can play all of your favourite National Lottery games on the National Lottery App or online at www.lottery.ie.”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery as established 32 years ago. In 2019 alone, €250 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.