What is the road map and the phases for the easing the Covid-19 lockdown

The government's Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business sets out how the Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted in Ireland.

The phases currently run from May 18 (Phase 1) to August 10 (Phase 5) with other phases set to be introduced at regular intervals.

Ireland is now in Phase 1 of the roadmap and the advice is still to stay at home as much as you can while some restrictions have been lifted.

See what restrictions have been eased and what other restrictions will be eased in coming phases by clicking on the links below.