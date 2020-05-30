Dramatic fall in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Tullamore hospital in last week

There has been a dramatic fall in the number of confirmed cases in the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore over the past seven days.

According to the Daily Acute Hospital Update from the HSE, as of 8pm on Friday, May 29, there were three patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in the hospital with one patient in the Critical Care Unit.

On Friday, May 22 there were 12 patients confirmed as having Covid-19 with three of those patients being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

On April 29, there were 26 patients with confirmed cases in the hospital and there were five patients in the Critical Care Unit.

The latest figures from The Health Protection Surveillance Centre which pertain to Wednesday show that since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, there have been 478 confirmed cases in Offaly.