Offaly historian's book on Laois estate wins top award

A book written by an Edenderry man about the history of Capard House in Laois has won the Nilsson Local Heritage Writing Award 2020 at Listowel Writers Week.

Ciarán Reilly is an historian of nineteenth and twentieth century Irish history based at Maynooth University. His other titles include The Irish Land Agent, 1830-60: the case of King’s County (2014); Strokestown and the Great Irish Famine (2014); John Plunket Joly and the Great Famine in King’s County (2012) and Edenderry, county Offaly and the Downshire estate, 1790-1800 (2007) all published by Four Courts Press.

Capard House, near Rosenallis, seldom featured on the trail of the travel writer or gazetteer, only briefly attracting attention during its elaborate construction in the late 1790s. In many respects, Capard remained unknown to the outside world and lay in the shadow of the other great houses of Laois.

However, Capard was central to the social, economic and political life of Rosenallis and the wider community over several hundred years. Since 2015 Capard has undergone one of the largest restoration projects of an Irish country house to date.

This book charts the history of Capard House and estate from the arrival of the Pigott family in Ireland in the 1560s to its present-day restoration. Lavishly illustrated throughout, the story of Capard challenges many of the stereotypical interpretations of the Irish country house.

"Obviously it is a great honour to win this prestigious award at the primary literary festival in Ireland which celebrates its fiftieth year in 2020. It is also obviously very special owing to the many long hours that have gone into writing the book," Dr Reilly told us.

"The writing of this book was particularly onerous owing to the lack of records or archival material which existed to tell the story of Capard. There were days when I thought that this was an impossible task but at various times what seemed small breakthroughs, yielded massive results.

"My previous book on Strokestown House in Roscommon, for example, involved me examine 50,000 documents before writing the book. In the case of Capard surviving records probably amounted to less than 1% of that.

"This is not a history of fireplaces, of art or cornices but a history of people and of place. Capard, one of the great country houses of the midlands, was central to the social, cultural, political and economic world of Rosenallis and Mountmellick over several generations."

The book is available through the Irish Georgian Society HERE and the Offaly History Centre, Tullamore at

www.offalyhistory.com.