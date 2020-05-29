Plans unveiled for new development with apartments and houses in Offaly

A planning application is set to be lodged with Offaly County Council for a new development in the county.

ABBD Construction intends to apply for permission to construct 48 new dwelling units at Kilcoursey, Clara.

There will be three, two storey block of apartments containing six one-bedroom apartments, three two-bedroom apartments and three three-bedroom apartments.

Also included in the plans are nine two-storey, two-bedroom terraced houses, 21 two-storey, three-bedroom houses (a mix of terraced and semi-detached) and six two-storey, four-bedroom houses (a mix of detached and semi-detached)

Permission will also be sought for two new vehicle access roads.