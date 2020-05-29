Four men charged in connection with serious incident in Offaly to appear in court

Four men arrested earlier this week have now been charged in relation to an incident in Clara this week.

They are due to appear before Portlaoise District Court this morning at 10:30am.

The four men were stopped and confronted by armed and unarmed gardaí in Clara, Co Offaly at a checkpoint in the early hours of Wednesday morning, May 26. A submachine gun and sawn-off shotgun were found during subsequent searches.

A large Garda presence is expected with parking already restricted on the Main Street in Portlaoise.