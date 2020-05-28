Man held in Offaly after huge drugs discovery on motorway

A man is being held in an Offaly Garda Station after a significant drugs find on the M7.

Gardai from the DMR West Divisional Drug Unit, investigating the sale and supply of controlled drugs in West Dublin and Kildare, carried out a search of a car in Portlaoise and a house in the Kill area of Co Kildare on Thursday morning.

At approximately 8:25am, a car was stopped on the M7 near Portlaoise. €35,000 worth of cocaine was discovered and seized.

The sole occupant of the car, a man aged in his late 40s, has been arrested and is currently detained at Birr Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

A follow up search was carried out a house in Kill, Co Kildare, where approximately 3.5kg of cocaine, valued at €245,000, was discovered in a cabin on the property.

It is suspected that this cabin was being used as a location to mix and pack controlled drugs.

A press, scales and other drugs paraphernalia, as well as €3,500 in cash and two vehicles were also seized.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene. He was taken to Ronanstown Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996. Investigations are ongoing.