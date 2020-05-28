Emergency services battle Offaly bog fire for five hours

Tullamore Fire Brigade attended and tackled a bog fire close to Lough Boora park on Wednesday.

The services were at a bog fire which occurred about one mile from Boora Park on the Kilcormac side.

"We were called around 4:30pm and departed the scene at 9:30pm with the fire out. Bord na Mona were in attendance," a spokesperson for the fire service added.

One fire engine and a water tanker were on scene.

Photographs by C D G Photography