Three residents die from Covid-19 in one Offaly nursing home

A report in today's Irish Times gives a breakdown of 1,030 Covid-19 related deaths that have taken place in 167 facilities caring for older people around the country - including a number in Offaly.

The report reveals that three patients who tested positive for coronavirus later died at the Ealga Lodge Nursing Home in Shinrone. No other Offaly care setting was listed in the report, although the Offaly Express understands a number of Offaly people died in care homes in neighbouring counties.

The figures were privately compiled by the Health Service Executive, and obtained by The Irish Times.

The report contains a list of deaths that took place in 167 facilities caring for older people across the country, including community hospitals, long-stay units, residential institutions and nursing homes.

They are up to date as of Tuesday of this week.

The list includes those who died with both suspected and confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The final figures on deaths and confirmed cases are produced by the State’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre.