Number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Tullamore hospital continues to fall

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Tullamore Hospital in general wards and in Critical Care continues to fall according to figures from the HSE.

As of 8pm on Wednesday, there were six confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the hospital compared to seven at the same time on Tuesday. There are now two patients confirmed as having Covid-19 in the Critical Care Unit, down one from Tuesday. No patients confirmed as having Covid-19 in Critical Care Units across the country died in the same 24 hour period.

One person suspected of having Covid-19 also remains under the care of the team in the Critical Care Unit in Tullamore Hospital. There are five suspected cases in total in the hospital.

As of 8pm last night, there were 44 vacant beds in the hospital.