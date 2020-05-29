Prime residential land with partially built houses for sale in Tullamore
Prime residential land ready for development in Tullamore has been put up for sale.
The site is located at Church View, & Hophill Road and is on the market for €450,000.
The land comprises a number of part complete houses and base sites. Total site area extends to approximately 0.81 hectares (2 acres).
The land is in two parts as the map below shows.
