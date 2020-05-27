McDonald's drive-thru in Offaly to re-open from next week, it has been confirmed

McDonald's has confirmed that all of its drive-thru restaurants in Ireland will reopen by Thursday, June 4.

The company said that between Tuesday and Thursday next week, 51 of its restaurants will reopen for drive-thru services.

This follows the opening of six drive-thru restaurants in Dublin last week.

McDonald's had temporarily closed all its restaurants in Ireland and the UK in March due to Covid-19.

It said that with fewer employees working in its kitchens, service may take little longer than usual.

"With smaller teams, we will still be offering a limited menu over reduced hours, and we ask that you make contactless payments, and limit your spend to €30," the statement added.