Four arrested and guns seized after incident in Offaly

A huge garda operation is continuing in Offaly following an incident this morning.

An Garda Síochána are currently engaged in an ongoing operation that has resulted from an incident that occurred in Clara, Co Offaly this morning, Wednesday, May 27.

Four men were arrested and are currently detained under section 30 Offences Against the State Act and a number of firearms have been recovered.

Gardaí have said: "This is an ongoing operation and An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time."

