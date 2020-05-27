Dramatic fall in confirmed and suspected Covid-19 cases in Tullamore Hospital

There has been a dramatic fall in confirmed and suspected cases of Covid-19 cases at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

As of 8pm on Tuesday, there were just seven patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in the hospital with another three patients with suspected cases on site.

That is a dramatic fall from 8pm on Monday when there were 11 confirmed cases and 14 suspected cases in the hospital.

Of the seven patients currently being treated in the hospital, three remain in the Critical Care Unit while one of the patients suspected of having Covid-19 is also being treated in the unit.

The figures from the HSE show that while there are no vacant beds in the Critical Care Unit in Tullamore, there are 28 vacant beds in the hospital.

Across all the Acute Hospitals in the country, there are vacant general beds and 108 vacant critical care beds.