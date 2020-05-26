LATEST: Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly increase slightly day on day

After a day where there was no increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly, there has been a small increase today according to the latest figures.

According to the latest county by county figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring Unit which pertain to Sunday, there were 479 confirmed cases in the county since the outbreak began, an increase of one from the previous day.

Offaly had seen a serious spike in recent week with almost 100 news cases confirmed over the course of two days on May 15 and 16. Over the last ten days however, the rate of increase has slowed.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath remains the same for another day at 663 while in Longford the number of cases has also remained the same at 281.

Laois has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 257, an increase of one from the previous day.

Dublin remains the county with most confirmed cases at 11,894 with Kildare having the second highest of confirmed cases at 1,395.

Letirm has the lowest number of cases at just 82 since the outbreak began. It is the only county yet to reach 100 confirmed cases and had no new confirmed cases day on day.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 9 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,615 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 25 May the HPSC has been notified of 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,735 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.