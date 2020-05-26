Death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland rises but new cases continue to fall

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 9 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,615 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 25 May the HPSC has been notified of 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,735 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 24 May (24,629 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,233 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 395 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,852 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,894 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,440 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,395 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 59%, close contact accounts for 38%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “As of midnight Monday 25 May, 325,795 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 30,169 tests were carried out and of these 633 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 2.1%.

“NPHET will meet on Thursday 28th May where further consideration will be given to broadening the case definition.”