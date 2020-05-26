Significant spike in suspected cases of Covid-19 in Tullamore Hospital

While the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has remained the same at Tullamore Hospital, there has been a significant spike in the number of suspected cases at the hospital.

According to daily data released by the HSE, as of 8pm on Sunday, there were 11 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and nine suspected cases being treated in the hospital.

As of 8pm on Monday, while there were still 11 confirmed cases, the number of suspected cases had increased to 14. No confirmed cases were registered in the hospital in the 24 hour period.

The figures also show that there were 40 vacant beds in the hospital while the Critcal Care Unit had no vacant beds. Three patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 were being treated in the Critical Care Unit in Tullamore while one patient suspected of having Covid-19 was also being treated in the unit.