County stars select Offaly club team of this century

Three Offaly stars have selected their Offaly club team of this century from 2000 to 2020.

Ciaran McManus, Anton Sullivan and Alan Mulhall combined to selected the XV for administration outlet, ClubSpot. ClubSpot was developed to help volunteer-run sports clubs reduce the administration burden on volunteers, grow their revenues and also promote engagement and inclusivity within these clubs.

The three players selected an incredible team with some omissions possibly causing consternation in some parts.

This is the team they picked:

Goalkeeper - Padraig Kelly (Shamrocks)

Full-Back Line - Cathal Daly (Tullamore), Scott Brady (Clara) and Sean Pender (Edenderry)

Half-Back Line - John Kenny (Daingean), Finbarr Cullen (Edenderry) and Karl Slattery (Gracefield)

Midfield - Alan McNamee (Rhode) and Ciaran McManus (Tubber)

Half-Forward Line: Colm Quinn (Ballycumber), Pascal Kellaghan (Rhode) and Anton Sullivan (Rhode)

Full-Forward Line: Niall McNamee (Rhode), Vinny Claffey (Doon) and Thomas Deehan (Clara)

