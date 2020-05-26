Laois-Offaly TD calls for all meat factory inspections to be unannounced

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture and Food and Laois-Offaly TD, Brian Stanley, has called for inspections of meat plants to be carried out unannounced.

Deputy Stanley was speaking following an exchange in the Dáil where neither the Business or Agriculture Minister could confirm how many meat plant inspections the HSA had carried out.

The Deputy said: "In the Dáil last week, I asked how many inspections of meat plants had been carried out by the HSA during Covid-19 and neither the Minister for Business nor the Minister for Agriculture could tell me.

"What was worse was the fact that the Minister for Business said several times that she didn't need to know how many inspections had taken place.

"I was then told that this was a confidential matter for the HSA and that it was none of my business.

"This is despite the fact that we're seeing clusters of Covid-19 infections breaking out across the State in meat plants including Laois and Offaly.

"Sinn Féin wants to protect workers, communities and the industry itself and the best way to do that is to ensure that meat plants adhere to the infection control guidelines set out by the HSE.

"There have been over 200 complaints made to the HSA regarding meat plants not sticking to the guidelines and it is bizarre that two Ministers in the Dáil would tell me that they didn't need to know how many inspections had been carried out.

"I would like to welcome the fact that the HSE-led outbreak control teams have been established which will be involved in the inspection of meat plants. However, it is important that these inspections are unannounced.

"Management should not be given the heads up before inspections during which time they can direct staff to take lunch breaks etc to ensure social distancing just for that time period.

"It is also important that all meat plants are inspected where clusters have been identified and that no workers return to work with Covid symptoms until they have the all-clear.

"Some meat plants are doing very well right now which illustrates that it is possible to continue production and also maintain social distancing. But we need all plants to do this."