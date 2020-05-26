'Bathing prohibited' for the season at popular spot in the Midlands

Bathing has been prohibited for the season at a popular spot in the Midlands due to poor water quality.

Lilliput is an inland water bathing area located on the shores of Lough Ennell in Westmeath that is a popular spot during the summer. The bathing area extends over an area of approximately 55 meters wide and 100 meters long (c.0.50Ha)

However a swim restriction applies at this beach for the entire season. This bathing water was classified as "Poor" following the 2019 season. A bathing restriction will be in place for the 2020 bathing water season.

It is one of only five bathing areas in the country classified as poor in the EPA's Bathing Waters in Ireland 2019 report.

The other four are Merrion Strand, Dublin, Portrane (the Brook) Beach, Dublin, Ballyloughane Beach, Galway and Clifden Beach, Galway.

Overall in Ireland, 95% of bathing waters (140 of 147) met or exceeded the minimum required standard. This is up from 94% in 2018. 107 (73%) were classified as ‘excellent’, up from 103 in 2018, 24 (16%) were classified as ‘good’, up from 22 in 2018 and 9 (6%) were classified as ‘sufficient’, down from 12 in 2018.

You can get full details on all beaches and bathing areas in Ireland at www.beaches.ie