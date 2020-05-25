LATEST: Landmark day for Offaly in battle against Covid-19

It is a landmark day for Offaly in the fight against Covid-19 as no new cases have been confirmed in the county for the first time since March.

According to the latest county by county figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring Unit which pertain to Saturday, there remains 478 confirmed cases in the county since the outbreak began.

Offaly had seen a serious spike in recent week with almost 100 news cases confirmed over the course of two days on May 15 and 16. Over the last ten days however, the rate of increase has slowed culminating in now new cases being recorded.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath also remained the same at 663 while in Longford the number of cases has increased by one to 281.

Laois has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 256. The county has now gone four days without a newly confirmed case.

Dublin remains the county with most confirmed cases at 11,876 with only three new cases being recorded over the 24 hour period covered by the figures. Kildare having the second highest of confirmed cases at 1,390.

Letirm has the lowest number of cases at just 82 since the outbreak began. It is the only county yet to reach 100 confirmed cases and had no new confirmed cases day on day.

No new deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported today to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre for the first time since early March.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland remains at 1,606. The first death from Covid-19 in Ireland was reported on March 11.

As of 11am Monday 25 May the HPSC has been notified of 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,698 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.