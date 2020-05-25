Offaly's only female councillor reflects on a year in local government

Reflecting on her first year as a member of Offaly County Council, Social Democrat Councillor Clare Claffey has called for changes to 'business as usual’ in local government.

Joining Offaly County Council in May 2019 as one of only two women, and one of the youngest councillors, Claffey says she had a steep learning curve.

Clare said: “I went straight from the campaign into my work as a councillor. I was thrown in the deep end and had to learn very quickly. Every day is a day at school, and I do feel that there could be greater help for new councillors to help them to become effective advocates for the people they represent. I was perhaps quite naive at the start - I believed all councillors should work together to get things done. I now realise that’s not usually the way things go, but I am still hoping that it’s achievable.”

Claffey was one of two female councillors elected at that time but Green Party representative Pippa Hackett has subsequently been elected a senator.

Talking to people across the county during her local election campaign in 2019, Claffey says she heard desperate calls for real change. “Many people we met on the doorsteps talked about how the last few years of national Government policy have hurt many people. People in desperate need of housing, medical care, affordable childcare, people driving hours every day to work, having trouble making ends meet, even with both partners in a family working long hours.

"It’s hard to make huge changes at national level, working in Local Government, but I’m proud to be a part of the Social Democrats team, that now includes 6 TDs and will be an important voice for the people of Offaly. On a day to day level, I’ve really enjoyed helping people, from finding out information that they might not be able to access themselves, and helping to deal with bureaucracy and filling in forms to making representations on behalf of people in my area who need housing, repairs, road maintenance public lighting etc.”

Claffey says that the biggest highlight of her term to date has been highlighting the voices of people with disabilities in the county – “As a result of my motion in the Council chamber, Offaly County Council supported Make Way Day in support of universal access for people with disabilities and Offaly County Council has pledged to support accessibility issues in future. Much remains to be done on this issue and I’m looking forward to tackling that over the coming years.”

Claffey’s work to assist the valuable work of Offaly Domestic Violence Support Services has also been a highlight for her, and she is continuing to call for better provision for women leaving violent relationships in the Midlands. Counties Offaly and Laois have no refuge places for families that have experienced domestic violence.

Claffey said: “The entire midlands region is a total black spot when it comes to safe shelters for families who have to leave their homes due to domestic violence. There seems to be no rhyme or reason why victims of domestic violence in Offaly and neighbouring counties have no local access at all to specialist emergency accommodation.

"This means that a domestic violence victim in Offaly in urgent need of shelter would potentially have to travel hundreds of miles to find safe accommodation. Even then, it may well be a case of no room at the inn, because the Tusla figures show that there are only four such places in county Tipperary, with six in Galway, four in Kildare and four in Tipperary.”

Reflecting on the challenges of her job as a Councillor, Claffey said: “As the only woman on Offaly County Council, since my colleague Pippa Hackett was elected to Seanad Eireann, I am acutely aware of the barriers to women getting elected and also the barriers that make it harder for us to do our jobs once elected. There is so much that national Government and Councils can do to achieve better-balanced representation, not just of men and women but also people from all ethnic backgrounds, people with disabilities, and people from the LGBTQ community. This research is a great opportunity to feed into that process of diversification.”

Looking to the future, Claffey said she remains committed to the development of quality primary care in Birr, and the reinstatement of the out of hours GP service there. She said “We are all in favour of the much-needed primary care centre in Birr, but I am honestly shocked at how long the process has taken and the ongoing delays are frustrating. The ongoing battle with the HSE over the reinstatement of Midoc continues to frustrate me but I am not letting this issue go and will keep up the fight.”

Claffey concluded: “I still have lots to learn but my experience so far has made me surer than ever that we need to do things differently. I’ve found it challenging not to just go along with ‘the way things are always done’ - it’s easier to fit into the mould so I can understand how many people fall into this trap. I’m determined to plough my own furrow, and to continue to represent the people of the Birr Electoral Area to the best of my ability."