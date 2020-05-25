Offaly racing star donates PPE to local nursing home

Edenderry motorbike racer Kevin Keyes, and Derrick Dunne, head of the Kevin Keyes Supporters Club, have delivered a donation of PPE to Ofalia House Nursing Home in the town.

Just last week they donated 500 face masks and that followed the delivery of 700 masks and 15 litres of hand sanitiser just two weeks ago.

Kevin later posted the following on his social media: "This morning myself and the Kevin Keyes Supporters Club called up to Ofalia House, Edenderry to donate some face masks to the staff working there.

"Well done to each and every staff member of every hospital and nursing home for keeping the country safe. We at Kevin Keyes Racing and the Kevin Keyes Supporters club just want to thank all the essential workers for the endless hard work and are happy to be able to give something back."

Derrick Dunne from the Supporters Club said: "With no BSB racing this year so far, and the outlook not being great for getting to any races, I decided that I would like to do something with what I would have spent going to Kevin’s races so far this year.

"So along with my wife Jean, Kevin, his father Ron and mother Ann, who works in Ofaila House, we decided to purchase some PPE to help the staff in Ofalia House. The work that everyone does there is amazing. They all are working extremely hard to keep Covid-19 out of Ofalia House and thankfully, so far they are succeeding."

Sandra Hynes from Ofalia House added: "Thank you very, very much for your kindness and generosity guys, it's really appreciated by us all here."