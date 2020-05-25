Tullamore Hospital has third highest number of vacant beds in the country

The Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore has the third highest number of vacant beds in the country according to the latest data from the HSE.

According to figures contained in the Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, there were 55 vacant beds in hospital as of 8pm on Sunday evening.

Only St James's (170) and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda (64) had more vacant beds.

The same update showed there were no vacant beds in The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise while there were 19 vacant beds in The Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

As of 8pm on Sunday, there were 11 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in Tullamore with another nine suspected cases at the hospital. Of those, three patients with confirmed cases were being treated in the Critical Care Unit while one suspected case was being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

According to the Trolley Watch figures from the INMO this morning, one patient was on a trolley waiting to be admitted to Tullamore Hospital while there were four and five respectively awaiting a bed in Portlaoise and Mullingar.

There was another small day on day increase in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly yesterday.

According to the latest county by county figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring Unit which pertain to Friday, there have now been 478 confirmed cases in the county since the outbreak began. There were 475 cases as of the figures releases on Saturday