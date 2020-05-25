Plans unveiled for massive solar farm in Offaly

Plans have been unveiled for a massive solar farm development in Offaly.

Ensource Ireland Ltd intend to apply for permission for development at Ballindown, Bogderries, Ballywilliam and Ballynaguilsha in Offaly.

Those townlands are just outside Birr off the N52 heading towards Kilcormac. The total development area will be ca.

70.2 hectares. (173.4 acres)

The development will consist of the construction of a Solar PV development with a maximum export capacity (MEC) of up to

40MW comprising of circa 122,904 photovoltaic panels laid out in arrays.

The plans also include the construction of a 38kV substation, a transformer unit and associated buildings.

There will also be 16 Power Hubs which incorporate an inverter and a transformer, a single storey communications building, a client side sub-station building and an equipment storage building.

The plans also include the installation of 10 CCTV cameras mounted on four metre high poles and perimeter security fencing.