LATEST: Small increase again in confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly

There has been another small day on day increase in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly.

According to the latest county by county figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring Unit which pertain to Friday, there have now been 478 confirmed cases in the county since the outbreak began. There were 475 cases as of the figures releases on Saturday

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 663 while in Longford the number of cases has stayed the same again at 280. Laois has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 256. The county has now gone three days without a newly confirmed case.

Dublin remains the county with most confirmed cases at 11,873 with Kildare having the second highest of confirmed cases at 1,392.

Letirm has the lowest number of cases at just 82 since the outbreak began. It is the only county yet to reach 100 confirmed cases and had no new confirmed cases day on day.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has given the latest update on deaths from and confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Today it had been informed that a total of four people with COVID-19 have died. There have now been a total 1,608 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Sunday 24 May the HPSC has been notified of 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,639 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.