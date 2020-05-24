Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the coming week for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be mainly dry and warm with some rain around early in the week.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the day to start dry and clear with mist and fog patches clearing. Later in the morning, cloud and rain will move into Atlantic coastal counties and will extend eastwards with the rain turning light and patchy. Feeling humid with moderate or fresh southerly winds and highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, cooler in Atlantic coastal areas.

Mild and humid in most areas on Monday night with a little patchy light rain or drizzle in places and some mist and fog in parts too in just light westerly breezes. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees generally, though a little cooler in the northwest with lows of 7 or 8 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday for Ireland from Met Eireann states that it will be dry in most areas with light westerly or variable breezes. Cloudy and misty at first with the odd spot of drizzle. However, it will brighten up with warm spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures will range 14 to 21 degrees, best values in inland parts of the southeast.

Wednesday morning will bring some rain and drizzle to the northern half of the country, clearing to give a mostly dry afternoon with some brighter spells gradually developing. The southern half of the country will stay dry all day with early mist and fog clearing to give spells of sunshine. Little or no wind on Wednesday and max temps will range 16 to 22 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for the rest of the week ahead from Met Eireann looks to be warm or even very warm at times for late May. There will be a good deal of dry weather overall with spells of sunshine. Some rain or drizzle may occur at times too, with this most likely in northern and western parts of the country.