Two Offaly golf courses named among the best in Ireland

Two Offaly golf courses have been named among the best in Ireland.

Golf Digest ranked the best 100 courses in the country and two in Offaly made the cut.

Tullamore Golf Club comes in at number 68 on the list with Esker Hills at number 74. Birr Golf Club gets an Honourable Mention.

The Golf Digest Top 100 Ranked Golf Courses has been established since 2006 and is the industry standard for all Irish golf courses on the island of Ireland.

The top five in the country are Royal County Down, Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portmarnock, Lahinch Golf Club and Tralee Golf Club.

Trump International Golf Links - Doonbeg comes in at number 23 on the list.

You can view the full top 100 here