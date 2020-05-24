The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases continue to fall in Tullamore Hospital with over 50 vacant beds available on site.

According to the latest update from the HSE, as of 8pm on Sunday, there are now 11 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the hospital and two suspected cases. There were no new confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours.

No patients confirmed as having Covid-19 in Critical Care Units died in the 24 hour period according to the information from the HSE.

Of the 11 confirmed cases in Tullamore, three are being treated in the Critical Care Unit. There is also one patient suspected of having Covid-19 in the Critical Care Unit.

As of 8pm on Saturday. there were 56 vacant beds in the hospital with one vacant Critical Care Bed.