Forecaster expecting warm weather to return next week with plenty of sunny spells

Warm weather is forecast to return next week with plenty of sunny spells and little to no rainfall for most of Ireland.

According to Cathal Nolan at Ireland's Weather Channel, temperatures are set to rise above 20 degrees with the warmest weather being in the Midlands.

In a post on Facebook he states, "Sunday will be a mainly dry and settled day across the country with good sunny spells developing. Winds will be light and variable overland and it will feel pleasantly warm in any sunny spells. Temperatures will increase to between 17-20 degrees Celsius, warmest in the Midlands.

"The settled conditions will persist through the entirety of next week as high pressure continues to dominate. There will be plenty of sunny spells to be enjoyed, with temperatures reaching into the low twenties in places. Warmest in the Midlands, South and Southeast.

"Some days will be cloudier than others however and the northwest may be plagued sometimes by cloudier spells as weak weather fronts try to edge in from the Atlantic. Rainfall totals will range from 0mm in the south, east and East Midlands, to 0-5 mm in the northwest."

Get more from Ireland's Weather Channel by clicking on the link.