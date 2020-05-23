Incredible number of motorists caught speeding on National Slowdown Day
An incredible number of motorists were caught speeding on the country's roads during National Slowdown Day which ran from 7am on Friday until 7am on Saturday.
According to Gardai, 1,072 vehicles were detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit out of 126,001 motorists checked.
See some notable detections over the 24 hour period of National Slow Down Day:
201km/h in a 120km/h on the M8 Cashel Tipperary
202km/h in a 100km/h on the M50 Dublin
99km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R707 Clonmel Tipperary
106km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Navan Road Dublin 15 Dublin
85km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R265 Porthall Ballindrait Donegal
133km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M50 Finglas Dublin 11 Dublin
124km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the M50 Kilmore Big Dublin 17 Dublin
101km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Katherine Tynan Road Dublin 24 Dublin
128km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 Clongawny Mullingar Westmeath
121km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Kilmurry North Kilmacanoge Wicklow
125km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R132 Mell Drogheda Louth
99km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R707 Burgagery Lands East Clonmel Tipperary
172km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R173 Rockmarshall Jenkinstown Louth
124km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the M50 Kilmore Big Dublin 17 Dublin
147km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M1 Balgatheran Drogheda Louth
