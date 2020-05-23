Incredible number of motorists caught speeding on National Slowdown Day

An incredible number of motorists were caught speeding on the country's roads during National Slowdown Day which ran from 7am on Friday until 7am on Saturday.

According to Gardai, 1,072 vehicles were detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit out of 126,001 motorists checked.

See some notable detections over the 24 hour period of National Slow Down Day:

201km/h in a 120km/h on the M8 Cashel Tipperary

202km/h in a 100km/h on the M50 Dublin

99km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R707 Clonmel Tipperary

106km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Navan Road Dublin 15 Dublin

85km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R265 Porthall Ballindrait Donegal

133km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M50 Finglas Dublin 11 Dublin

124km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the M50 Kilmore Big Dublin 17 Dublin

101km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Katherine Tynan Road Dublin 24 Dublin

128km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 Clongawny Mullingar Westmeath

121km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Kilmurry North Kilmacanoge Wicklow

125km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R132 Mell Drogheda Louth

99km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R707 Burgagery Lands East Clonmel Tipperary

172km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R173 Rockmarshall Jenkinstown Louth

124km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the M50 Kilmore Big Dublin 17 Dublin

147km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M1 Balgatheran Drogheda Louth