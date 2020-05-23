Prime development site in heart of Offaly village is on the market
A prime site that already has planning permission in the heart of an Offaly village is on the market.
The site in the centre of Killeigh has full planning permission for five townhouses, four three bedroomed and one five bedroomed.
The site is ready to go and the price is available on application.
