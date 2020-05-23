Road works to begin on series of roads in Offaly on Tuesday

Road works will begin on a series of roads in Offaly from Tuesday.

Offaly County Council has given notice of its intention to close, temporarily the following roads in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act 1993 (S.I 197 of 1993) and the Roads Regulation 1994 Part 8.

Local traffic diversions will be in place. Each of these roads shall be closed for up to four hours between May 26 to June 26 from 9am.

These road closures are necessary to facilitate repair works to the roads. The map of the proposed road closures is attached below. Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience to road users.

Birr Municipal District - South

R-491 Mountheaton

R-491 Drumminduff

R-421 Bredagh, Ballybritt

R-421 Ballygaddy

R-422 Breaghmore, Clareen

L-4024-2 Silverhill

L-8045-1 Barnagrotty

L-4020-1 Moynure

L-4015-1 Ballywilliam

L-4022-1 Toora

L-4001-1 Killavilla

L-4004-2 Fortel

L-4016-1 Moatquarter

Birr Municipal District - North

R-438 Coolaghansglaster

R-439 Claremount

R-444 Clorhane

R-357 Deerpark

R-436 Lemanaghan

L-7001-2 Cooldorragh

L-7007-1 Endrim

L-6041-6 Kyleboher

L-2027-2 Ballycollin Upper

L-7014-1 Clonony More

L-3003-2 Whigsborough