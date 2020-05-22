Offaly tech company agree partnership with US firm

Tullamore-based company ACETECH™, a global leader of vehicle intelligence and fleet management announces a joint development and distribution partnership with Michigan-based SoundOff Signal, an international leader in vehicle lighting,

control systems and electronic warning solutions.

This exciting development will allow ACETECH to partner with SoundOff Signal’s leadership in emergency vehicle lighting and integrated control systems to bring new innovation to intelligent controls solutions for the police, fire, emergency medical services (EMS) and amber markets.

“This technology partnership just makes sense for both SoundOff and ACETECH,” said Doug Baker, SoundOff Signal chief innovation officer. “The technologies available through SoundOff and ACETECH complement each other and will allow us to accelerate our ability to bring advanced control systems to our traditional markets. It will rapidly benefit our customers by

leveraging the depth and best-in-class products and technology, making way for next generation secure connectivity capabilities to meet each market’s rapidly-changing safety, efficiency and performance needs.”

The implications and potential impacts to the industry are also exciting to ACETECH, according to Martin Minnock, chief technology officer at ACETECH.

"ACETECH and SoundOff Signal working together to bring innovative new technologies to the emergency services market is a really exciting development,” said Minnock. “The opportunity for the two organizations to collaborate on integrated control and vehicle intelligence systems is remarkable and will bring positive, real-world benefits to all our customers."

The specifics of how this collaboration will impact the industry have yet to be released, but with anticipation building it is apparent that there is plenty of work going on behind the scenes.

“On the distribution side, this partnership will allow SoundOff Signal to multiply its sales forces and customer support to provide complete system solutions globally,” said Drew Radtke, SoundOff Signal vice president of sales.

Tim Schroeder, director of U.S. operations for ACETECH added, “Our two companies share a passion to provide high-quality, high-innovation products to the first-responder community. The SoundOff Signal-ACETECH relationship creates an innovation platform unparalleled in the industry. We are really looking forward to showcasing the results of this collaboration.”