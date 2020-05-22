Offaly gardaí get involved in social distancing bingo

The Covid-19 lockdown has brought out the best in people - from delivering groceries to elderly people to entertaining the masses on social media.

The gardaí in Offaly have also been helping out vulnerable residents while also enforcing crucial public health measures, but they do deserve a break.

As part of an initiative of social distancing bingo, Garda Fergus Collins from the Tullamore Community Policing Unit, with Offaly Local Development Company, participated with residents of Ard Aoibhinn, Mountbolus, Offaly.

We haven't heard if his luck was in!