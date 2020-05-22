No new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Tullamore hospital for four straight days

No new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore for the last four days.

According to the data contained in the Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals from the HSE, the last new confirmed case in Tullamore was on Sunday, May 17.

As of yesterday at 8pm when the data was released, there were 12 patients confirmed as having Covid-19 in the hospital with another six suspected cases. Of the confirmed cases, three were being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

The figures also show that there are currently 65 vacant beds in the hospital, the fifth most in the country.