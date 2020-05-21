WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann extends Wind Warning to more counties in latest forecast

Met Eireann has extend a Wind Warning for this evening and through tomorrow to more counties along the west coast.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place for Clare and Kerry.

Southeast winds, veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h, mainly in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains. That warning is valid from 7pm on Thursday until 5pm on Friday

A Status: Yellow Wind Warning for Galway and Mayo comes into effect at 9pm tonight and remains in place until 9pm on Friday.

Met Eireann is warning that south to southeast winds, veering southwesterly early on Friday will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h, occasionally higher in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains.

A third Status Yellow Wind warning is in place for Donegal and Sligo from 6am on Friday to 9pm on Friday.



Met Eireann is warning that southerly winds veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h, especially in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains.