Significant number of new confirmed Covid-19 cases occurred in Offaly

Offaly accounted for a significant percentage of the number of newly confirmed Covid-19 cases in the latest data released this evening.

According to the latest county by county figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring Unit (which pertain to Monday) there are now 468 confirmed cases in the county, an increase of seven from the previous day.

That seven came from a national total of just 88 on Monday which means roughly 8% of all the new cases were found in Offaly. The county accounts for roughly 1.5% of the overall population in the country.

The increase yesterday was two while there were no new cases confirmed the previous day.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 658 while in Longford the number of cases stands at 279. Laois has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 254.

Dublin remains the county with most confirmed cases at 11,733 with Kildare having the second highest of confirmed cases at 1,379.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 11 people with Covid-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,571* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Wednesday, May 20 the HPSC has been notified of 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.