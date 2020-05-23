LATEST: Another small increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly

There has been a small day on day increase in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly.

According to the latest county by county figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring Unit which pertain to Thursday, there are now 475 confirmed cases in the county. There were 473 cases as of the figures releases on Friday

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 661 while in Longford the number of cases has stayed the same at 280. Laois has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 256.

Dublin remains the county with most confirmed cases at 11,830 with Kildare having the second highest of confirmed cases at 1,387.

Letirm has the lowest number of cases at just 82 since the outbreak began. It is the only county yet to reach 100 confirmed cases.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 13 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,604 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland as of Saturday, May 23.

As of 11am Saturday todaythe HPSC has been notified of 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.